Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ALEXACHUNG
Floral-jacquard Mini Dress
$520.00
$309.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Dark-purple and silver jacquard Concealed hook and zip fastening at back 70% viscose, 30% acetate Hand wash or dry clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
This Net-A-Porter Surprise Flash Sale Ends Tonight
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Three Floor
Kix Dress
$236.72
from
Three Floor
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Tatiana Sexy Back Mini Dress
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Degrade Short Dress
$1350.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Fausto Puglisi
Sleeveless Miss Liberty A-line Dress
$2640.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Crystal Wreath Reilly Transparent Juju Shoes
$85.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Denim Overalls
£355.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Hooded Belted Coated Cotton-blend Raincoat
£435.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Straight-leg Denim Jumpsuit
$615.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
