Kitri

Fee Black Vegan Leather Jumpsuit

£165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri

Our Celeste Tailored Jumpsuit has an edgier twin, and she’s called Fee! The silhouette and details are the same with its flattering straight-cut leg and tailored fit, but it comes in premium black vegan leather. Get your hands on this luxurious piece now, it’s sure to sell out fast.