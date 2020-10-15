birthdate candles

February First Candle

A warm base of neroli to invigorate the spirit, with middle notes of lavender + citron, and top notes of Spanish sage + sea flowers to bring a sense of spirited tranquility to the assertive, progressive, original souls born on February 1. All-natural soy and coconut wax blend Candles are 13.5oz each Burn time of 60-80 hours Hand-poured in small batches in the USA Poured into a reusable premium glass, with a 100% cotton wick Custom natural fragrances developed by master perfumers