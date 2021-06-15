Xterra

Fb150 Folding Exercise Bike, Silver

$179.99 $113.27

This item benefits from an Extended 90 Day Return Window Solid x-frame design folds to just 18. 1" x 18. 1" of floor space when not in use Large anatomically designed seat and multi-grip padded handlebars are designed for long lasting comfort and support 2" x 1" LCD window is easy to read with all the necessary information - clearly displays speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse 8 levels of manual resistance are easily controlled through the large Dial tension knob for users of all fitness levels 3-piece pedal crank for added durability Looking for an effective way to burn calories and get in better shape, but don’t have much room? The XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Bike is the perfect exercise tool to help you comfortably pedal away the calories. With folded dimensions of only 18.1” x 18.1” and built in transport wheels, it allows you to store it away when not in use and free up some valuable floor space. For troubleshooting the noise sounds: (1). Confirm if the unit is completely assembled and all bolts/nuts are tightened. Also, the seat height adjustment should be tightened. (2). Rotate the pedals, moving on to pulling on the pedal and crank arms to check for play/movement. (3). Separate the front covers to get a visual of the inside rotating assembly. (4). Look for anything making contact with the rotating assembly inside or if the parts rotate without a wobble.