Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Forever 21
Faux Patent Leather Slide Sandals
$22.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever 21
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Martina Mesh Slides
$437.00
$305.89
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Public Desire
Promise Flared Block Heel Mules
$44.99
from
BUY
DETAILS
Giulietta
Crystal-embellished Minetta Sandals
$895.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Riot Metal Trim High Heel Sandals
$85.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Forever 21
DETAILS
Forever 21
Tote Bag Graphic Tote Bag
$9.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Strappy Jelly Sandals
£11.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Ruched Crop Top
$22.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Faux Patent Leather Thong Sandals
£9.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted