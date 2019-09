Holy Water

Fat And The Moon Under The Weather Bath Soak

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Fat & The Moon’s mineral based soaks keep the ingredients suspended in the water, rather than sinking to the bottom to exfoliate your bare bum. Leave the bath silky smooth and thoroughly pruney. Soak for the sicky. Under the Weather soothes the cold and flu-induced sore body. Warming and opening.