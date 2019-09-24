Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty
Fairy Bomb
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty Beauty
A limited-edition oversized glittering puff pre-packed with superfine 3D rose gold shimmer, designed for dabbing directly all over the body.
Featured in 1 story
Why Celebrities' Legs Always Look So Good
by
Danielle Cohen
Need a few alternatives?
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Crema Nuda
$120.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$18.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine, 20 Berry Brown Color
$9.99
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
More from Fenty
Fenty
Double Lapel Satin Jacket
$1200.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted