HIPDOT

Facedbykareem Palette

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At HIPDOT

The FacedByKareem Palette is the first ever HipDot Creator Series product. As a professional makeup artist, Kareem noticed there were no palettes on the market that were inclusive to all skin tones and that’s when he reached out to HipDot. Kareem proposed a palette with neutrals, brights, shimmers, and a glitter that not only works for all skin tones, but can also be used as eyeshadow, blush, contour, highlight, and eyeliner. The palette includes 15 wearable shades in a high pay off, talc-free formula, clean and vegan formula.