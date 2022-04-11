Cricut

Explore Air 2

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

ART AND CRAFT CUTTING MADE SIMPLE, EVEN FOR BEGINNERS - Designed with simplicity and value in mind, bust out your DIY dreams and create fresh styles for your T-shirts, home decor, and more with the Cricut Explore Air 2 classic cutting machine CUTS 100+ MATERIALS WITH EASE – The included Premium Fine-Point Blade lets crafters make precise, intricate cuts from a variety of popular materials like cardstock, vinyl decal, HTV iron-on and more. Also works with glitter paper, cork, and Infusible Ink APP BASED CRAFTING TOOL WITH WIRELESS-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - With just a few clicks, create personalized and custom designs using the cloud-based Design Space app that works on mobile phones and laptops (iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac) KEEP YOUR SPACE NEAT AND ORGANIZED - Machine comes with built-in storage on the top and under the bottom flap for storing tools. The reusable LightGrip Machine Mat holds your materials in place so you can easily remove the finished design ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES - Compatible with 6 tools for cutting, writing, foiling & more. Add special accessories like Deep-Point Blade, Bonded-Fabric Blade, Foil-Transfer Tool and Scoring Stylus for limitless options (blades & tools sold separately) Customizing cards, creating iron-on stickers for T-shirts, designing wall decor for home or office and much more becomes easy with the uber cute Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine, with double the speed than its predecessor, that precisely cuts all craft materials with simplicity. With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a cloud-based app that works on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android systems, get access to thousands of customizable designs and templates to ace the DIY game. Delve into majestic creativity with this cutting, writing and foiling magic creator that is compatible with 6 tools (sold separately) exploring around 100+ materials to uniquely present your crafting skills. The tools work in line with popular craft materials like cardstock, vinyl, and HTV iron-on to specialty materials like glitter paper, cork, and Infusible Ink Sublimation Sheets Highlighting your detailed writing tips, creating pro-level foil embellishments, and scoring an ace would now become simpler with additional tools like Scoring Stylus, Foil Transfer Tool and Deep-Point Blade. The kit includes Premium Fine-Point Blade with its housing, a fine point black pen, a light-grip machine mat, a welcome book, USB cable, power adapter, 50 ready-to-make projects and a free trial membership to Cricut Access for new subscribers.