DESCRIPTION Infuses the skin with natural oils while exfoliating with small grains to gently bring newer skin to the surface and help remove imperfections and fine lines, allowing the high concentration of antioxidants in Green Tea to protect the skin from environmental issues. INSTRUCTION- Use biweekly after Cleansr. before Tonr. Apply to skin and gently massage in circular motions, avoiding eye area, and rinse thoroughly. Use 1-2 times per week or as needed. INGREDIENTS Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Aluminum Silica (Bauxite), Glyceryl Monostearate, Organic Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Organic Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Organic Vitis Vinifera (Grape Seed) Oil, Organic Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Organic Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil, Natural Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides (Organic Coconut Oil), Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Stearic Acid (Vegan), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Cetyl Alcohol (Plant Extract)