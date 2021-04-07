Beniourainlovers

Exclusive Beni Ourain Large Moroccan Shag Rug

$510.00 $357.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Natural colors: Green, Pink, Orange 100% Moroccan Atlas Wool Are you looking for the Authentic Handmade Moroccan Beni Ourain Rug? The masterpiece that will add a touch of style to your interior and impress all your guests! Looking for a new experience of softness and comfort above your new precious! 🔸 Why get your Beni Ourain rug from us ? 🔸 ✧ Our Beniourainlovers SHOP provides the most Beautiful Authentic Moroccan rugs. ✧ Each rug is unique. No one in the world will have the same one! ✧ Our rugs are hand-woven by Artist Berber craftswomen whose know-how has spanned centuries from generation to generation. ✧ You help craftspeople to promote their arts and perpetuate their traditions. ✧ 15% of Profits are invested in Artisan Communities. You allow them to live a better life. 🔸 How Our Beni Ourain Rugs Are Made ? 🔸 By Getting a Beni Ourain from us, you are sure to buy the best quality of Morrocan rug. The wool of the carpet comes from the sheep of the high Atlas mountains. This water-rich environment allows our sheep to feed mainly on 100% organic herbs and plants, the climate of these regions is dry and cool at the same time because of the altitude. These environmental conditions allow the Berber sheep to flourish and provide a very high quality wool, ultra-soft and warm, an infinite pleasure for our toes. Our Beni Ourain carpets are not only a decorative piece to embellish your rooms. It is an art stories that tell the story of the ancient Berber past and its encounter with the current life of its nomadic creator. A pride for the Berber culture and the one who appropriates it. 🔸 Home decor Ideas with Beni Ourain Rug 🔸 The famous Beni Ourain rug is now on the cover of the world's leading home decoration magazines. This Abstract rug with character goes perfectly with all interior styles, Bohemian, Modern, Minimalist, Scandinavian, Traditional... Our Art Deco rug will bring warmth to a minimalist and designer room while in more traditional décor, it introduces a dose of pop modernity. It is definitely the little something that humanizes a raw atmosphere or harmonizes a contemporary interior. Basic care: Natural raw wool may contain small fibers during weaving. Over time, these threads/fibers will rise to the surface - they can be lightly sucked out. No need to panic - fiber loss is normal with new wool rugs and will fade over time. Vacuum once a week. Stain treatment: For long-lasting maintenance, use a vacuum cleaner. If the stain has been caused by a liquid, you must act quickly to prevent drying - use paper towels to absorb and then shampoo to clean. When in doubt, professional dry cleaning will always remain your best choice. Measurements : Choose the size you like and let us make your dream come true. 3 x 5 ft / 36 x 60 in / 90 x 150 cm 4 x 6 ft / 47 x 70 in / 120 x 180 cm 5 x 6 ft / 60 x 72 in / 150 x 180 cm 6 x 6 ft / 70 x 70 in / 180 x 180 cm 5 x 8 ft / 60 x 96 in / 150 x 240 cm 6 x 8 ft / 72 x 96 in / 180 x 240 cm 6 x 9 ft / 70 x 106 in / 180 x 270 cm 8 x 8 ft / 94 x 94 in / 240 x 240 cm 6.5 x 10 ft / 79 x 120 in / 200 x 300 cm 7 x 10 ft / 82 x 118 in / 210 x 300 cm 8 x 10 ft / 96 x 120 in / 240 x 300 cm 8 x 11 ft / 96 x 132 in / 240 x 340 cm 9 x 12 ft / 108 x 144 in / 280 x 370 cm 10 x 12 ft / 120 x 144 in / 300 x 370 cm 10 x 14 ft / 120 x 168 in / 300 x 430 cm 10 x 16 ft / 120 x 192 in / 300 x 490 cm 12 x 14 ft / 144 x 168 in / 370 x 430 cm 12 x 16 ft / 144 x 192 in / 370 x 490 cm 13 x 16 ft / 156 x 192 in / 400 x 490 cm 12 x 18 ft / 141 x 216 in / 360 x 550 cm 13 x 18 ft / 156 x 216 in / 400 x 550 cm 14 x 16 ft / 168 x 192 in / 430 x 490 cm 14 x 18 ft / 168 x 216 in / 430 x 550 cm 14 x 20 ft / 168 x 240 in / 430 x 610 cm ♥️ BENIOURAINLOVERS SHOP SECTIONS ♥️ Large Beni Ourain Rugs : https://etsy.me/2LdA983 Runner Beni Ourain Rugs : https://etsy.me/30kQHhw Medium Beni Ourain Rugs : https://etsy.me/2XRUqWy Small Beni Ourain Rugs : https://etsy.me/32hgY2r Custom Beni Ourain Rugs : https://etsy.me/2xL2hqb Floor Pillows : https://etsy.me/2RZ8zf7 Berber Kilim Rugs : https://etsy.me/2YDuXNz Moroccan Leather Pouf : https://etsy.me/2XOPm5c On sale : https://etsy.me/2Jskmyz 🔸 Custom Rug 🔸 Need a Custom Rug? An idea or inspiration haunts your nights? Let us exude your wishes! Contact us 🔸 SHIPPING 🔸 You are delivered by DHL or Fedex at your home within 1 to 3 business days. In case of unavailability, you can postpone delivery to the desired day or request lay-off at a pick-up point. 🔸 RETURN POLICY 🔸 ✧ We accept returns for refund or exchange, for items damaged in transit. ✧To be eligible for a refund or exchange, please email us within 7 days of receiving the package to alert us of the damage. 🔸 CAN’T FIND THE ANSWER TO YOUR QUESTION? 🔸 If you cannot find the answer to your question, you can reach us by DM ► We often need to reach out for more information. We write via ETSY messaging in order to keep good records, so please keep an eye on your ETSY inbox. ► If you prefer to be contacted by phone, provide your phone number in the Notes to Seller section.