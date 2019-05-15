The Nike Essential Shorts are a must-have for any wardrobe. Utilizing Nike Dry fabric, these shorts offer classic comfort and subtle Nike style for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the gym or rocking a casual outfit, the Nike Essential Shorts are perfect for sport or casual comfort.
Nike Dry fabric helps you stay dry and comfy.
Women's-specific design offers a tailored fit to reduce bulk.
Mesh side panels offer ventilation for a comfortable feel.
Elastic waistband with an internal drawcord provides a secure, personalized fit.
Performance Fit hits right above the knees to reduce bulk.
Welt pockets provide storage.
Silicone Swoosh design is screen-printed onto the left leg for subtle Nike style.
100% polyester. Imported.