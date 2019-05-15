Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
Nike

Essential Shorts

$29.99
At Footlocker
The Nike Essential Shorts are a must-have for any wardrobe. Utilizing Nike Dry fabric, these shorts offer classic comfort and subtle Nike style for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the gym or rocking a casual outfit, the Nike Essential Shorts are perfect for sport or casual comfort. Nike Dry fabric helps you stay dry and comfy. Women's-specific design offers a tailored fit to reduce bulk. Mesh side panels offer ventilation for a comfortable feel. Elastic waistband with an internal drawcord provides a secure, personalized fit. Performance Fit hits right above the knees to reduce bulk. Welt pockets provide storage. Silicone Swoosh design is screen-printed onto the left leg for subtle Nike style. 100% polyester. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
R29ers Share The Most Unexpected Places They Shop
by Emily Ruane