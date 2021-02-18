Sinful Colors

Essenchills Professional Nail Polish

$1.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Color Family: Yellow Color Finish: Iridescent Color Palette: Medium Tones Beauty Purpose: Shine Enhancing Features: High Shine TCIN: 80028817 UPC: 309970135010 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-5892 Origin: Made in the USA and Imported Description Get om-azing nails with the Essenchills assortment from SinfulColors. Each color is inspired by and smells like a popular calming self-care ritual or energizing element. Choose from six colors in a mix of creamy and shimmering finishes, all of which are perfect for your at-home manicures and pedicures. For a classic neutral look, uncap Salt Bath Babe, a light crystal pink. If you want a touch of color, opt for Low-Key Lavender’s peaceful pale violet vibe, muted Chamomile Calm yellow, or the earthy green-teal of Eucalyptahhh. And if you prefer dark, add a coat of deep ocean blue Beach Vibes or Smoky Palo Santo, which delivers a glimmering black-brown reminiscent of a woody incense. Go monochromatic or mix and match these chill hues to create your own unique Zen looks. Formulated without Toluene, Formaldehyde and DBP. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons