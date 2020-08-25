The Stem

At The Stem

Height is measured from the bottom of the plastic nursery pot (please allow a +/-10% variance). Diameter is the nursery pot diameter, so to get a pot that fits, the pot diameter should be bigger. Light I like bright rooms but out of the direct sunshine. Water From Spring to Autumn water when the top soil has dried out, in winter water sparingly. Food Feed me once a month in spring and summer. Climate Being a Brit I prefer cooler temperatures (2-16°C); on very hot days you can mist me. Other Prune any spindly growth. Spindly growth Your room may be too warm or your plant isn't getting enough light. Brown leaf tips or edges This happens if the air around your plant is too hot or dry; mist the leaves and move away from any heat source. Variegated leaves are turning all green Your plant needs more sunlight!