Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Hysteria
Emma Ankle Socks
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Contrast heel and toe. Metallic knit. Ankle socks. Shell: 58% polyamide/32% metallic/10% viscose. Wash cold. Made in Portugal.
Featured in 1 story
12 Smart Buys For Confusing Early Spring Weather
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
LOFT
Embroidered Out Of Office Ankle Socks
$7.50
$4.05
from
LOFT
BUY
Toast
Fine Cotton Tipping Socks
£12.00
£7.00
from
Toast
BUY
Topshop
Checkerboard Tube Socks
$6.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Checkerboard Tube Socks
£3.50
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Hysteria
Hysteria
Janet Holiday Socks Set Of 2
$34.00
$23.80
from
Shopbop
BUY
Hysteria
Samanta Ankle Socks
£17.95
from
Happy Socks
BUY
Hysteria
Grace Socks
$18.00
$5.40
from
Shopbop
BUY
Hysteria
Emma Ankle Socks
$18.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Socks
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks, Stripes 3-pack
$29.00
from
Comrad
BUY
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted