Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Ellesse

Ellesse High Neck Body

$56.00
At ASOS
Body by ellesse A go-to wardrobe addition. High neck. Zip placket. Side stripes. ellesse branding. Close-cut bodycon fit. Exclusive to ASOS.
Featured in 1 story
16 Long Sleeve Bodysuits To Wear This Winter
by Michelle Li