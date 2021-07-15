Corrigan Studio

Ellaria 51.5″ Velvet Round Arm Loveseat

$529.99 $289.99

The product is the must-have piece of furniture that every home should have in their living room. With a simple modern design, the Ellaria features curved armrests, thick foam cushions, and a soft velvet upholstery; making it the perfect addition to homes of any style or design aesthetic. What€™s more, the Ellaria€™s sturdy wood construction comfortably seats two people and promises long-lasting stability and durability, thanks to its strong plastic legs with a wood grain finish. Offered in multiple size options, the Ellaria a great option for homes of any size. Looking for a smaller sofa to fit in your first apartment? The Ellaria 2-Seater loveseat sofa is just what you need! Trying to find the ideal sofa to watch movies in the living room of your forever home? Have enough room for both? Pair the two together to get the complete living room look.