Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules [90 Ct]

$98.00 $90.00

Natural skin ceramides — skin’s essential youth factor — decline with age, causing a dry, dull, uneven appearance. Our Advanced Ceramide Capsules help restore those lost ceramides. It’s the only ceramide product clinically and dermatologist tested and proven to help skin look firm, radiant and up to 10 years younger.* Potent botanicals, like alfalfa extract and lipids from coconut oil, plus a retinol derivative, promote skin’s natural repair process, replenishing essential, naturally-occurring lipids and diminishing the appearance of aging signs for firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin. Preservative-free, biodegradable and formulated with Vitamin E. Go ahead, live with confidence. *US clinical test, 25 women ages 41-49 at 12 weeks.