Laurel Foundry

Eldon Solid Sheet Set

$59.99 $26.50

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

With its solid hue and microfiber design, this timeless sheet set is a stylish refresher for the master suite or guest room. Top it with a cozy quilt and stylish patterned pillow for a boho-chic retreat, or keep it simple to create a resort-worthy ensemble.