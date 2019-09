Eco Tools

Ecotools Bamboo Foot Brush & Pumice

£8.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Pamper your feet with the Foot Brush & Pumice by first cleansing them with the soft bristles and buffing your heels smooth with the pumice stone. Pamper your feet by first cleansing them with the soft bristles and buffing your heels smooth with the pumice stone.