Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
H&M

Earrings With Beads

$9.99
At H&M
Earrings in hammered metal with large, pearlescent plastic beads. Length 2 in. and 3 1/2 in.
Featured in 1 story
Our Top Secret Hack For Navigating H&M, Revealed
by Eliza Huber