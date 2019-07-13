Dyson

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, (renewed)

$399.00 $239.00

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has the strongest suction of any vacuum.* With even more power for tough tasks, no other vacuum has stronger suction at the cleaner head than the Ball Animal 2. It handles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for parents and pet-owners. The Ball animal 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors - sealing in suction across all floors to tackle your toughest tasks. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there's no need to get your hands dirty - just push the button to release the dirt. Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum comes with the tangle-free Turbine tool, which removes hair from carpets and upholstery without tangling.