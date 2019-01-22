Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Bagatiba
Double Heart Stud Earrings
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bagatiba
Featured in 1 story
How To Wear One Dress To Every Holiday Party
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Young Frankk
Ribbon Earrings
$88.00
from
Young Frankk
BUY
DETAILS
Cities In Dust
Daisy Earrings With Stone
$150.00
from
Cities In Dust
BUY
DETAILS
Lab by Laura Busony
Abduction Earrings
$180.00
from
Lab by Laura Busony
BUY
DETAILS
WWAKE
Tonal Small Two-step Hoops
$713.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
More from Bagatiba
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Ncs Choker
$108.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Oversized Roma Hoops
$160.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Gold Hollow Hoops
$180.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Small Diamond Hoops
$140.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted