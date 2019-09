CeCe

Dot-print Embroidered-trim Top

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

CeCe gives you a perfect pairing option in this short-sleeve top featuring embroidered trim for a fun touch. Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size small. . Hits at hip. approx. 24-1/2" long. Crewneck. buttoned keyhole closure at back neck. Puff sleeves with embroidered circle trim. Polyester. Hand wash. Imported. Web ID: 9309686.