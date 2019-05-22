Mr. Dog

At Mr. Dog

Well, aren’t you a long tall drink of water… Got legs? We’ve got a stand that elevates our bowls - from your dog’s perspective and yours. Influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement, combined with a modern aesthetic, our stands are routed by hand to create a super strong structure. Next, we hand rub them with food grade walnut oil to bring out the natural beauty of the wood grain. So while you’re enjoying the striking design these stands add to your decor, your best friend will enjoy the health benefits of eating from a raised bowl: • Ease of access to food and water for large or geriatric dogs of all breeds • Enhanced movement of food when traveling from the mouth to the stomach • Less strain on the neck, hips, shoulders and joints • More stability for the bowl–no more slipping and sliding during dinner time We’ve partnered with wood master Omar Muniz from Omars Woodworks right here in Brooklyn, NY. Omar uses classic woodworking techniques similar to those found in high-end custom furniture making, to produce the highest quality product in the USA. Every stand is routed by hand for extra strength, then joined together with a half lap joint and secured with steel cabinet connectors. Dowel pins are hand drilled with contrasting wood tones. The result? A gorgeous statement piece that displays master craftsmanship, with the strength to withstand every meal. MATERIALS WHITE OAKBLACK AMERICAN WALNUTCHERRY SIZES SMALL7.5 in. x 4 in.(dogs up to 25lb.)MEDIUM9.5 in. x 7 in.(dogs up to 40lb.)LARGE12.5 in. x 11.75 in.(dogs over 40lb.) All woods are FSC certified and sourced in the domestic USA Phillips head screwdriver required for minor assembly, ships flat packed Bowls are sold separately These bowl stands are designed specifically for use with the full range of Mr. Dog bowls