Alder New York

Discovery Gift Set

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

6 piece genderless skincare gift set from award winning skincare line Alder New York Features face cleanser, serum, moisturizer, & 3 single use mud face masks Wrapped with 100% recycled paper gift wrap and black satin ribbon TSA compliant, vegan, cruelty free, and legitimately clean Give the gift of clean, vegan skincare with Alder New York's Discovery Gift Set wrapped in 100% recycled paper gift wrap featuring Alder New York's signature hieroglyphs and a black satin ribbon. Gift set includes one 2 oz. Everyday Face Cleanser, a 1 oz. Everyday Face Serum, a 1 oz. Everyday Face Moisturizer, and a single use Clarifying, Brightening, & Smoothing Face Mask.