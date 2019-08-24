Dior

Diorshow On Stage Liner

$30.50

WHAT IT IS. . WATERPROOF LIQUID EYELINER. 24H WEAR.* INTENSE COLORS & EFFECTS. The first Dior liquid eyeliner with an ultra-flexible felt tip to effortlessly recreate eye looks straight from the runway. Inspired by backstage, Dior presents its first liner with a hybrid tip that combines the ease of a felt-tip pen with the suppleness of a brush. The fine tip allows for freer application, guiding the line to flawlessly recreate Dior runway looks in a single stroke. The ultra-pigmented, waterproof formula is available in 3 intense effects — vinyl, matte and pearl — to line the eyes with extreme 24-hour* wear. Designed to give all women total freedom of expression, Diorshow On Stage Liner comes in an ultra-shiny Vinyl Black and 14 more shades of intense, pure, saturated matte or pearl color. Made in France."I have a weakness for white, a color that is both pure and very intense. I like using it to enhance another color. First I apply the white and then yellow, for example, just above it to make the color appear even more vibrant. In contact with white, black becomes more intense."— Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Make-up.HOW TO USEStart the line moving from the outer corner to the inner corner of the eye. Then, with your eye open, extend the line outward to open up the eyes. *Clinical testing, 20 subjects.