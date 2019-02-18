Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Topshop

Dina Diamante Drawstring Bag

$48.00$23.97
At Nordstrom
Studded with sparkle, this chic drawstring bag holds your essentials while heightening the wow factor."/
Featured in 1 story
The Nordstrom Winter Sale Has The Real Deal Goods
by Marissa Rosenblum