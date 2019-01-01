Diff Eyewear
Diff Eyewear Dime Sunglasses, Black & White Frame/red Lens
$50.00
Stand out from the crowd in the new DIFF Eyewear DIME Sunglasses. These trendy shades with mirrored red lenses not only protect your eyes from the sun, but also add a colorful pop to your outfit. Fully polarized with 100 percent UVA/UVB protection, the lenses are made of a scratch-resistant polymer. A white and black tortoiseshell frame adds some unique character to these women's polarized sunglasses. Feel good about your purchase too, as DIFF is committed to giving back. A portion of every pair purchased creates opportunity for families in Uganda.