Diff Eyewear Dime Sunglasses, Black & White Frame/red Lens

$50.00

Stand out from the crowd in the new DIFF Eyewear DIME Sunglasses. These trendy shades with mirrored red lenses not only protect your eyes from the sun, but also add a colorful pop to your outfit. Fully polarized with 100 percent UVA/UVB protection, the lenses are made of a scratch-resistant polymer. A white and black tortoiseshell frame adds some unique character to these women's polarized sunglasses. Feel good about your purchase too, as DIFF is committed to giving back. A portion of every pair purchased creates opportunity for families in Uganda.