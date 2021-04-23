1800 Flowers

Dieffenbachia Plant (dumb Cane)

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At 1800 Flowers

When you can’t find the right words, a thoughtful gesture can help express your deepest condolences. Our long-lasting Dieffenbachia plant features large green leaves and speckled, creamy yellow centers, creating an elegant tribute to someone whose memory lives on in the hearts of many. Available in three sizes, in your choice of planter. Dieffenbachia (Maculata) plant features lush green leaves with cream-speckled centers Designed in your choice of planter: Neutral-toned decorative, non-breakable planter Exclusive versatile, neutral planter with ribbed border detail at rim and contoured base; break-resistant and watertight Large plant measures overall approximately 30"H Medium plant measures overall approximately 18"H Small plant measures overall approximately 10"H Not safe for pets or children