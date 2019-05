Diane von Furstenberg

Diane Von Furstenberg Fleur Piqué Mini Dress

$368.00 $165.60

Buy Now Review It

At TheOutnet.com

"Feel like a woman, wear a dress" says iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg, who launched her eponymous collections in the early '70s. Today her signature wrap dresses, bohemian kaftans and vibrant prints are perfect when you're in search of wearable, chic clothes that don't compromise on femininity.