Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Rolla's

Diana Wrap Dress - White

$119.00
At Lisa Says Gah
There's no such thing as too many wrap dresses. This white dress features a fitted bodice and flowy midi-cut skirt - timeless, versatile, and perfect for every season, this piece pairs perfectly with black mules.
Featured in 1 story
Dresses For The Beach-Bound Bride
by Alyssa Coscarelli