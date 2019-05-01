Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Ileana Makri
Diamond Huggie Hoops
$580.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Ileana Makri's petite huggie hoops are handcrafted of polished 18k yellow gold pav-set with multicolored diamonds. This timeless pair captures the Grecian jeweler's adoration of shimmering gemstones.
Featured in 1 story
9 Moms On What They Really Want For Mother's Day
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Gemmed Hoops
$25.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew X Alison Lou
Striped Beaded Hoops
$65.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Donni. & Sophie Monet
Silk Summer Hoops
$169.00
from
Sophie Monet
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf & Moon
Diamond Hoop Earrings
£26.00
from
Wolf & Moon
BUY
More from Ileana Makri
DETAILS
Ileana Makri
Moon Evil Eye Single Stud Earring
£105.40
£73.78
from
Ylang 23
BUY
DETAILS
Ileana Makri
Ireedp 18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Necklace
£1100.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ileana Makri
Double Eye White Gold, Diamond And Glass Bracelet
$1020.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ileana Makri
18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Necklace
$1360.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted