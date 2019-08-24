This simple yet classic diamond flower is a beauty. A 3.9 mm round I-J color SI2 clarity center diamond with a halo of 8 smaller 2.0 mm diamonds makes up a beautiful piece. It is set in 14K white gold.
General
Model Number:
LDR0002
Gender:
Women's
Brand:
LeoDaniels
Ring Specifics
Ring Style:
Halo
Band Width:
1.25 mm to 2.0 mm
Ring Size:
6
Gross Weight (grams):
1.87
Metal 1
Metal:
White Gold
Metal Purity:
14k
Weight (grams):
1.77
Rhodium Plated:
Yes
Gemstone 1
Gemstone Type:
Diamond
Shape:
Round Brilliant
Color (min):
I-J
Clarity (min):
SI1
Cut (min):
Full
TCW (min):
.5 cttw
Number of Gemstones:
1
Dimensions (mm):
3.9 mm
Setting Type:
4 Prong
Creation:
Natural
Treatment:
Not Enhanced
Gemstone 2
Gemstone Type:
Diamond
Shape:
Round Brilliant
Color (min):
G-H
Clarity (min):
SI2
Cut (min):
Full
Number of Gemstones:
8
Dimensions:
2.0 mm
Setting Type:
Shared Prong
Creation:
Natural
Treatment:
Not Enhanced