Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Love Honey
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
£47.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Love Honey
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
Need a few alternatives?
Love Honey
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
£47.99
Love Honey
We-Vibe
Touch Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
$69.00
Amazon
LELO
Beads Mini Small Kegel Exercise Balls For Beginners
BUY
$46.99
$59.00
Amazon
Akstore
Crystal Glass Pleasure Wand Dildo
BUY
$15.88
Amazon
More from Love Honey
Love Honey
Super Silencer Extra Quiet Vibrator Set (3 Piece)
BUY
£17.99
£29.99
Love Honey
Love Honey
Sucker For Love Valentine’s Couple’s Bundle (6 Piece)
BUY
£75.00
£125.94
Love Honey
Love Honey
Secret Sensations Remote Control Love Egg
BUY
£16.00
£39.99
Love Honey
Love Honey
Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator
BUY
£29.99
£49.99
Love Honey
More from Sexual Wellness
Love Honey
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
£47.99
Love Honey
We-Vibe
Touch Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
$69.00
Amazon
LELO
Beads Mini Small Kegel Exercise Balls For Beginners
BUY
$46.99
$59.00
Amazon
Akstore
Crystal Glass Pleasure Wand Dildo
BUY
$15.88
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted