Frame

Denim Pleated Tennis Skirt

$238.00

Buy Now Review It

At Intermix

Product Details Responsibly crafted from the label's Riviera wash denim, FRAME's tennis skirt sits high on your waist and falls to playful box pleats. Style yours with a blouse and heeled sandals or a fresh pair of kicks. Side zip closure. Fabric: 100% cotton Machine wash Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size 26 Length from waist to hem: 14.5" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.