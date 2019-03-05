Degree

Degree For Women White Flower & Lychee Deodorant Wipes - 25ct

$4.99

Degree deodorant wipes help you stay fresh, so you can do more. Our Degree On-the-Go Deodorant Wipes White Flower and Lychee 25ct are formulated to be gentle on your skin and the white flower and lychee fragrance will leave you with a fresh scent. Use these wipes throughout the day to remove any odor or sweat with one easy swipe. These portable deodorant wipes are perfect for the productive person who needs to freshen up as they go from one activity to the next. Our alcohol-free wipes are non-irritant and can be taken with you anywhere! Throw the wipes into your purse, gym bag, or suitcase and use them on-the-go whenever you want a refresh. Our DFW deodorant wipes in White Flower and Lychee 25ct come in resealable packets to help keep the wipes fresh for multiple uses. Whether you are in a bind or just want a quick, cooling cleanse, use these odor removing wipes as a discreet touch up, during high stress situations, after a workout, before a special occasion (e.g. date night, gala, etc.), while hiking and camping, or when you're traveling. These deodorant wipes are not an antiperspirant. Pair your On-the-Go Degree Women White Flowers and Lychee 25ct Deodorant Wipes along with Degree Women White Flowers and Lychee Antiperspirant to stay fresh and protected all day long. Degree. It won't let you down.