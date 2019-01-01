AHAVA

Dead Sea Mud Intensive Hand Cream

$28.50 $15.26

Buy Now Review It

Highly concentrated formula created to rejuvenate even the driest skin. A grease-free blend of mineral enriched mud, Mineral Skin Osmoter complex and assorted natural essences works deep to relieve itchiness, redness and scaling and stimulates your skin into moisturizing action. This hand cream is approved for sensitive skin, hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested. • Paraben Free • PETA certified – cruelty free &- vegan • SLS/SLES Free • GMO Free • Petroleum Free • Allergy tested • Approved for sensitive skin Brand Story AHAVA is the definitive Dead Sea Minerals beauty expert. All AHAVA products contain Osmoter - an exclusive, perfectly-balanced blend of Dead Sea Minerals that recharge, rehydrate and illuminate skin.