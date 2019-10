Alcon

Dailies® Colors 30 Pack

$81.99

Buy Now Review It

At LensCrafters

PRODUCT DETAILS LENS TYPE: Color PACKAGE DETAILS: 30 sterile, single use, daily wear soft contact lenses, 31% nelfilcon A, 69% water, in buffered saline containing PEG and HPMC. The saline may contain up to 0.05% Poloxamer MATERIAL: 31% Nelfilcon A WATER % OF CONTENT: 69% MANUFACTURER: ALCON