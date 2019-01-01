Briogeo

Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled A moisture-rich shampoo that nourishes and enhances the appearance of curls without stripping natural oils.Key benefits:- Removes dirt and buildup- Hydrates - Bans flyawaysIf you want to know moreCurl Charisma Rice Amino Shampoo is a three-in-one formula that fights flyaways, boosts the appearance of curl definition, and provides essential moisture retention to thirsty strands. Its unique, sulfate-free formula penetrates the hair shaft to lock out frizz-causing environmental moisture, while removing dirt and buildupall without stripping hair of essential oils. Tomato fruit ferment seals the cuticle to ensure hair dries consistently, allowing for uniform curl formation. Ultra-hydrating shea butter and avocado oil work to increase softness and enhance body without weighing hair down. What else you need to know: This product is formulated without gluten, silicones, DEA, and artificial dyes. It is cruelty-free, color-safe, safe for use on chemically-treated, relaxed, and keratin-treated hair, and comprised of 98 percent naturally-derived ingredients.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.