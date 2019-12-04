Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Softwear Stretch Turtleneck Long-sleeve Top
$34.00
$28.90
Buy Now
Review It
At QVC
And...stretch! Softwear effortlessly stretches with your body, making this turtleneck a comfy everyday layering pick. From Cuddl Duds.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Pima Stretch Long Sleeve
$32.00
$26.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Gap
Gapfit Maximum Heat Base Layer Turtleneck Top
$29.95
$14.98
from
Gap
BUY
Reformation
Pinto Top Es
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Gaia Body Suit
$68.00
$47.60
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Softwear With Stretch Leggings
$34.00
$28.90
from
QVC
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Double Plush Velour Leggings
$25.25
$18.98
from
QVC
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Softknit Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top
$34.00
$28.90
from
QVC
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Softwear Stretch Turtleneck Long-sleeve Top
$34.00
$28.90
from
QVC
BUY
More from Tops
Grammar
The Split Infinitive Shirt
$285.00
from
Grammar
BUY
Everlane
The Pima Stretch Long Sleeve
$32.00
$26.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Lightweight French Terry Mockneck
$45.00
$32.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Gap
Gapfit Maximum Heat Base Layer Turtleneck Top
$29.95
$14.98
from
Gap
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted