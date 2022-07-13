Nordstrom

Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings

$35.00 $22.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Eternity-ring inspiration leads to simple and elegant huggie hoops, for a polished finishing touch to any ensemble. 1/2" hoop diameter; 1/8" width Snap-post closure Goldtone or silvertone plate/glass Imported Item #6056153 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch.