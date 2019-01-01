Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
promoted
Zara
Cropped Ribbed Sweater
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Ribbed knit sweater. Round neck and long sleeves with metallic buttons at cuffs.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (178 cm)
Featured in 1 story
5 Updated Jean & Sweater Outfits To Try Now
by
Jinnie Lee
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted