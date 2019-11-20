Lunya

Cozy Pima Alpaca Ribbed Legging

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lunya

Cozy Pima Alpaca Ribbed Legging Layering is one of our favorite things about colder weather, and our ribbed alpaca legging is built for just that. The fitted silhouette and higher rise are designed to flatter your shape, and the back stitch detail will highlight that positively perfect posterior. Couple that with the can-be-worn-multiple-ways length, muffin-top banishing wide waistband and, yes, a pocket, we couldn’t make these better if we tried.