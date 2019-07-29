Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Clyde
Cotton Gauze-trimmed Straw Sunhat
£180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Brown straw, dark-brown cotton-gauze 100% straw; trim: 100% cotton Spot clean Designer color: Umber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Beachgold
Island Hopper Straw Visor
$30.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Leather Banded Floppy Hat
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Packable Mesa Straw Hat
$38.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Leopard-print Canvas Hat
£335.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Clyde
DETAILS
Clyde
Gambler Rope Trimmed Straw Hat
£150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Clyde
Cotton Gauze-trimmed Straw Sunhat
$250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Clyde
Woven Straw Batta Hat
£150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Clyde
Bucket Hat
$184.00
from
Garmentory
BUY
More from Hats
DETAILS
KKCo
Vacationer Hat In Grape Tie-dye
$75.00
from
KKCo
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (black) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (brown) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted