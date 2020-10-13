AmazonBasics

Cooling Gel-infused Memory Foam Mattress

$329.00 $191.40

Buy Now Review It

12” three-layer, hypoallergenic mattress with cooling gel memory foam top layer, supportive middle layer, and durable foam base Cooling gel memory foam top layer and breathable middle layer with airflow channels provide a cooling effect, helping to regulate your body temperature while you sleep Medium-firm mattress offers exceptional support for a restful night's sleep; quilted cover for extra softness CertiPUR-US certified and made in the USA of U.S. and imported parts Vacuum-packed for shipping; allow 72 hours for mattress to reach full height An Amazon Brand made in the USA of U.S. and imported parts