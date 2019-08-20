Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Container Candle Frosted Amber

Awaken your senses with the fresh aroma of this Container Candle from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. This scented container candle will help your create a soothing ambiance in your home with notes of lavender, clover, bergamot and spruce. Just light up the candle and get ready to enjoy those precious moments with your loved ones.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.