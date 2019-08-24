Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Clé de Peau Beauté
Concealer Spf 25
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cle de Peau Beaute
Delivers long-lasting, full coverage while correcting the appearance of dark circles, spots, imperfections and uneven tone without a heavy finish. Leaves skin looking smooth and refined with a seamless finish while protecting against UV rays.
Featured in 1 story
7 Concealers That Will Cover
Anything
by
Danielle Cohen
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tarte
Clay Pot Waterproof Liner
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Inglot Cosmetics
Colour Play Mascara In Blue
$13.00
from
Beautylish
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow, Surfin Usa
$10.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Dior
Diorshow Liner Waterproof In 178 Navy
$29.00
from
Dior
BUY
More from Clé de Peau Beauté
DETAILS
Clé de Peau Beauté
Concealer Broad Spectrum Spf 25
$70.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Clé de Peau Beauté
Translucent Loose Powder
$105.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Clé de Peau Beauté
Concealer Broad Spectrum Spf 25
$70.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Clé de Peau Beauté
Refined Lip Luminizer
$58.00
from
Cle de Peau Beaute
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted