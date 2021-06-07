United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Yasmina Q
Colette Dress In Ivory And Meadow Print
£29.00
At Rotaro
Style Notes: A long-sleeved relaxed fit midi dress in printed FSC certified fluid fabric. Highlighted with our waterfall drape and adjustable drawcord channel on front bodice. Featuring our Enchanted Meadows Print. Size & Fit: Fits true to size. 120cm. This is based on a size UK 8 as proportions change slightly according to size. Centre back double button and loop neck fastening. Product Details: Shell 100% Viscose, Lining 100% Polyester