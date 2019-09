Under Armour

Coldgear Authentic Mock

$49.99

Updated brushback knit fabric maximizes comfort, breathability & maintains warmth. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction . Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes . Smooth flatlock seams prevent chafing. Fitted silhouette gives a more supportive, feminine feel.